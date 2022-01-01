Graduate recruitment

Applications for VAGO's 2022/23 Graduate Intake Program are being managed by our partners at Hudson. The application period is from 24 February to 14 March 2021.

About the graduate program

Make a difference

As a part of Victoria’s integrity system, we examine how effectively public sector agencies are providing services and using public money. Put simply, we are about accountability and making a difference.

Graduates who join the VAGO team feel the same way. They have a passion for integrity and a focus on quality outcomes.

If this appeals to you, we warmly invite you to consider this exceptional opportunity to build a career that ensures continuous improvement in the Victorian public sector.

Be part of something bigger

As a member of our graduate cohort, you’ll work and learn in a supportive environment, growing your skills and experience every day. You’ll have fun doing your job, meet great people, and be afforded generous remuneration, benefits and career progression opportunities.

Take the challenge

We are seeking graduates who are keen to join an organisation that recognises and rewards initiative and ability. At VAGO you will be fully supported to develop all-round audit and consulting skills. Graduates are given a range of professional development opportunities, including a comprehensive induction, formal and on-the-job training, and opportunities to build professional networks.

Complete our structured graduate program

As part of our graduate program, you will complete a structured 12-month learning and development program before progressing further within the role. As part of this, we will match you with a mentor—an experienced staff member who can provide you with reassuring support and advice. We also help financial audit graduates to become members of a professional accountancy body, such as CPA or CA.

And it doesn’t end there… We also provide generous contributions towards course fees and study leave for any approved further career-related study.

Find out more

If you would like more information, please call our Hudson Graduate Recruitment Team on 03 9623 6574 or email VAGOgradrecruitment@hudson.com